Michael’s Newsletter
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Chat
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
CLOSE THE BORDER
Rest assured I and others will be on borders with cameras.
19 hrs ago
•
Michael Yon
183
Share this post
CLOSE THE BORDER
michaelyon.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
116
2:08
Why is Killer Kurilla being singled out now?
Erik Kurilla earned his medals, and a lot more than he wears or was awarded.
Nov 2
•
Michael Yon
81
Share this post
Why is Killer Kurilla being singled out now?
michaelyon.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
33
October 2024
Election Bribes, Media Manipulation, and Predictions for 2024
In the third episode of this series, Doug Casey, Michael Yon, and Matt Smith explore current events and global dynamics with "3 observations and 1…
Oct 29
•
Michael Yon
,
Doug Casey
, and
Matt Smith
123
Share this post
Election Bribes, Media Manipulation, and Predictions for 2024
michaelyon.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
47
59:28
MASSIVE Implications
There will be famines. War. And real pandemic.
Oct 25
•
Michael Yon
169
Share this post
MASSIVE Implications
michaelyon.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
52
Mining for Wisdom
Courage is rain and soil where seeds of loyalty flourish.
Oct 24
•
Michael Yon
125
Share this post
Mining for Wisdom
michaelyon.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
29
BLUE HELL
Vermont
Oct 24
•
Michael Yon
167
Share this post
BLUE HELL
michaelyon.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
72
Michael Yon & Doug Casey: 🚨FEMA = Scam, Legalizing Drugs, Israel's Future, Interest Rates Will Rise
Doug Casey and Michael Yon discuss their major observations this week.
Oct 23
•
Michael Yon
,
Doug Casey
, and
Matt Smith
156
Share this post
Michael Yon & Doug Casey: 🚨FEMA = Scam, Legalizing Drugs, Israel's Future, Interest Rates Will Rise
michaelyon.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
36
53:50
GOLD Prediction Gone Asunder
"Big Brother Holds Gold, Little Brother Holds Cash"
Oct 22
•
Michael Yon
142
Share this post
GOLD Prediction Gone Asunder
michaelyon.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
69
War Plan ORANGE
and more...
Oct 21
185
Share this post
War Plan ORANGE
michaelyon.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
32
Important discussions with Doug Casey and Ben Hart.
Oct 16
•
Michael Yon
56
Share this post
Important discussions with Doug Casey and Ben Hart.
michaelyon.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
10
Important Discussions with Doug Casey
Myself, Masako Ganaha and Ben Hart.
Oct 16
•
Michael Yon
44
Share this post
Important Discussions with Doug Casey
michaelyon.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
4
Got PTSD? Go Take a Walk
Sunlight is some of the best medicine
Oct 16
•
Michael Yon
152
Share this post
Got PTSD? Go Take a Walk
michaelyon.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
36
© 2024 Michael Yon
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts