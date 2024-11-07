Michael’s Newsletter

Home
Notes
Chat
Archive
About
CLOSE THE BORDER
Rest assured I and others will be on borders with cameras.
  
Michael Yon
116
2:08
Why is Killer Kurilla being singled out now?
Erik Kurilla earned his medals, and a lot more than he wears or was awarded.
  
Michael Yon
33

October 2024

Election Bribes, Media Manipulation, and Predictions for 2024
In the third episode of this series, Doug Casey, Michael Yon, and Matt Smith explore current events and global dynamics with "3 observations and 1…
  
Michael Yon
Doug Casey
, and 
Matt Smith
47
59:28
MASSIVE Implications
There will be famines. War. And real pandemic.
  
Michael Yon
52
Mining for Wisdom
Courage is rain and soil where seeds of loyalty flourish.
  
Michael Yon
29
BLUE HELL
Vermont
  
Michael Yon
72
Michael Yon & Doug Casey: 🚨FEMA = Scam, Legalizing Drugs, Israel's Future, Interest Rates Will Rise
Doug Casey and Michael Yon discuss their major observations this week.
  
Michael Yon
Doug Casey
, and 
Matt Smith
36
53:50
GOLD Prediction Gone Asunder
"Big Brother Holds Gold, Little Brother Holds Cash"
  
Michael Yon
69
War Plan ORANGE
and more...
32
Important discussions with Doug Casey and Ben Hart.
  
Michael Yon
10
Important Discussions with Doug Casey
Myself, Masako Ganaha and Ben Hart.
  
Michael Yon
4
Got PTSD? Go Take a Walk
Sunlight is some of the best medicine
  
Michael Yon
36
© 2024 Michael Yon
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture