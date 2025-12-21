This sign towers just by Schiphol international airport at Amsterdam. This is a norm. Not exception.

Amsterdam is over 50% “newcomers.” Europe has received the kiss of death. I will have much to say as time unfolds.



Please see my recent interview with Brandon Weichert.

Click for Interview

Or copy and paste this link: https://rumble.com/v7374ce-europe-is-collapsing-michael-yon.html



So much to say…



