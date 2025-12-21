Kiss of Death
The Kiss is a Tell
This sign towers just by Schiphol international airport at Amsterdam. This is a norm. Not exception.
Amsterdam is over 50% “newcomers.” Europe has received the kiss of death. I will have much to say as time unfolds.
Please see my recent interview with Brandon Weichert.
Or copy and paste this link: https://rumble.com/v7374ce-europe-is-collapsing-michael-yon.html
So much to say…
===end===
How good to get caught up on what you are doing in Netherlands with Catherine, etc. Your statement regarding the Afghan immigrant who is used to tough conditions of war and conflict being afraid to be out in Amsterdam with the drugged population, etc., is stunning to hear. This Afghan may be one of the quasi-hostile immigrants but his morals regarding sex and drugs are intact! He states no one respects weak men Amsterdam. Intoxicants are the primary weapon not bombs...as they fuel the psychological operations of the information war. Endearing your honoring G. Edward Griffin. Your comment on the Thai border being very difficult to defend...easy to understand looking at a map, I was able to find a 48" x 78 inch map for my grandsons hangout area in our home. I agree. Know the world. All the childhood posters are down. I used to play the global game with my son when he was young. Every night before bed. We ALL had fun.. He learned quickly. And so did his parents! I appreciate how you changed your tune regarding the Ambassador to Thailand from possibly incompetent to sabotage! Your observation that the Chinese CP and Zionist are often in same museums./spaces. That says something important. Your advice...Catherine's advice: do not go along with the game. Use cash. Be brave. No compliance with Evil. Neutralize. Thank you, Michael, as always.
"They" often do all the things "they" do right out in front of everyone, then call you a mentally unsound bigot for noticing.