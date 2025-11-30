Big Honey — Michael Yon in Action

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Delisio's avatar
Michael Delisio
15h

The manufacturing bases have moved out of America because of the lie that it’s cheaper to produce in China, India , SE Asia etc. Controlled by the banking oligarchs! The people of American origin in the last three generations have been dumbed down and drugged up . Even the baby boomers are full of fear and pharmaceuticals. But you already know that

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Stefan v.'s avatar
Stefan v.
19h

These will put the last nails in the lid of my data plan. Thanks!

In return here is an in-depth look at the development and subversion of Christian music over the last 500 years. This infowar has borne many evil fruit. Dr H.T. Spence, 2002, one hour fifty five minutes, 13.2 MB mp3 download, and a treasure trove more like it at this page: https://www.foundations.edu/ministries/sermon-library/music-and-end-time-global-worship-4535/

Another excellent study from that source is on The Beatles, the destruction of the west, one hour twenty four minutes, 9.7MB mp3 download, here: https://www.foundations.edu/ministries/sermon-library/a-biblical-perspective-of-the-beatles-anthology-4337/

Powerful stuff, and challenging, hope it is of help. I trust you're both well, and busy. Still praying... :)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Michael Yon and others
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Yon
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture