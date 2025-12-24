Merry Christmas from Netherlands!

My family in Winter Haven, Florida. My Grandfather Eason is in the middle with his hands on the shoulders of my Grandmother Eason (a Carter), and my Mother Callie Eason.



Our Eason family-line was shipwrecked on Bermuda in 1609 with the famous Captain John Smith. The ship was called Sea Venture.



The marooned settlers built two new ships called Deliverance and Patience and sailed to Jamestown in 1610. There was famine at Jamestown when they arrived.



Shakespeare made a play about this called THE TEMPEST.



Needless to say, my Eason line comes from hardy lineage. Hardy souls met trying times. And due to their survival I am writing these words. I look up to heaven and say, Thank you for being tough and serious!

One of my super-great Grandfathers, Peter Carter. There was also Carter-stock on the shipwreck though I am unclear if Granddaddy Peter Carter is related. If so, I got at least two family lines who were on that mission.



My Grandmother Eason is from the Carter line.

Masako and I wish everyone Merry Christmas!



===



Thank you for your support! Masako and I greatly appreciate and need it.



