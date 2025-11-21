Routes and Resources -- Panama, United States, Japan, China, Israel, Iran, more
My Talk with Kirk Hamilton -- Great Journey
A certain Dr Wang once told me Bruce Lee died of dope and masturbation. The good Dr was a serious man, and was teaching me some rudiments of Chinese Medicine; basics of Acupuncture and diagnosing disease and weakness just by observing the patient, or victim, since my interest was only therapeutic in the sense of excising societal tumours, or merely avoiding them. I first met Dr W when my chief instructor made me an appointment with him. Dr W's receptionist-assistant directed me right into his office to wait; the scrawny little ancient whipcord man was nekkid, practising meditation and breathing exercises while lifting and lowering a 50kg weight by a ribbon looped over his scrotum. I was somewhat apprehensive about what instruction I could expect. Thankfully, there was no weightlifting for me. People watching is still a very interesting hobby, particularly when one can find out what ails them, to confirm diagnosis. A smoker will have weakness on the lung meridians, a drinker in stomach and liver; connect the dots! Dopers betray their poison according to their favourite substance.
Kirk seemed to pucker up when you were calling out Elon and Joe.