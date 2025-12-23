Cowards are Natural Traitors
Patriots Are Unafraid to Say The Obvious
I made the photograph above in Afghanistan during the war.
And I made the photograph of courageous British Soldiers below during another treasonous, war in Iraq:
And the photograph of courageous American soldiers in Afghanistan:
And the photograph of American heroes below in Iraq:
Beware the cowards. Traitors they are.
Loyalty — Masako and Dr. Yasufumi Murakami risking it all standing up for Japan, and for the world against Death Jabs:
Bravo to Masako and Dr. Murakami. Courage. Character. Intelligence. Honor. Leadership. Desperately needed to be heard by people internationally.
Excellent interview with Michael, AS ALWAYS. Thank you. One of the many qualities I revere about Michael is his instinct to hang out with the Afghan cab driver for a day....or the Japanese politician. Michael knows people. Gifted, he and Masako for connecting with people to learn of their experiences....and to help us see reality minus the illusions of the fake press. Like Masako and Dr. Murakami are doing for the people of Japan....and the world.
Wow, that artillery photo is epic.