Big Honey — Michael Yon in Action

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marcia's avatar
Marcia
2d

Bravo to Masako and Dr. Murakami. Courage. Character. Intelligence. Honor. Leadership. Desperately needed to be heard by people internationally.

Excellent interview with Michael, AS ALWAYS. Thank you. One of the many qualities I revere about Michael is his instinct to hang out with the Afghan cab driver for a day....or the Japanese politician. Michael knows people. Gifted, he and Masako for connecting with people to learn of their experiences....and to help us see reality minus the illusions of the fake press. Like Masako and Dr. Murakami are doing for the people of Japan....and the world.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies by Michael Yon and others
Stefan v.'s avatar
Stefan v.
2d

Wow, that artillery photo is epic.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Michael Yon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture