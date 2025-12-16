War: Thailand/Cambodia, Netherlands, More
Catherine Austin Fitts
16 December 2025
Sans edit:
Masako and I are in Netherlands. We’ve spent the last two weeks with Catherine Austin Fitts. We are still with Catherine. Studying, comparing notes, research.
In short, we have not disappeared at all. We are studying so the words we write and speak are accurate. We will have much to say.
Meanwhile, I’ve warned many times this war with Thailand-Cambodia is part of something far larger. This war is spreading, as I warned it likely would.
Recall when “Trump” claimed to make a peace deal between Thailand-Cambodia — I debunked this immediately. Trump had zero to do with any peace agreement.
USA/China/Zionists are greatly interested in ripping Thailand apart. And the region. Thailand in particular must exercise all wisdom with every step it makes. The war in neighboring Myanmar rages on. Firefights raging in Myanmar can sometimes be heard across the border in Thailand. The region is being intentionally destabilized. Thailand in particular is targeted.
Note: many Israelis have abandoned the fight in Israel and appear to have no interest in returning. Israel itself is entering a doom loop. Many Israelis are resettling in new Israeli communities in places like Thailand. Massive availability of retail cannabis in Thailand is a major draw for Israelis.
It is important that I take credit for accurate predictions that folks realize this is not idol talk. I spent more than twenty years across Asia including all the countries neighboring Thailand. Previously I maintained office in Thailand. Thailand clearly is scheduled for demolition. Thousands of new cannabis business licenses are just more clear evidence.
THAIS MUST STAND. And think before action.
More later on Netherlands. I will do a couple hours interview today with Catherine Austin Fitts. Dope is widely available here. Masako and I entered a cafe in which tobacco was forbidden but people were free to vape or smoke dope. Needless to say, we did not stay long.
=========
You three are my most trusted news sources. Iron sharpening iron - bravo and thank you!
Looking forward to your interview with Catherine. You three go together perfectly. Serious experienced thinkers and researchers. Just like with Panama, we knew nothing before meeting you....Thailand, Japan, Netherlands all coming alive for the first time. I sent away today for a giant world map to put in my grandchildren's playroom. Saw a documentary on the addiction of the young to their cell phones...that they are not developing face-to-face communIcation skills with others. That they actually fear in-person conversations....causes them considerable anxiety to interact. This phenomenon together with cannabis are wiping out communication and clear thinking. Perfect set-up...a large portion of the population detached from reality. Worldwide. I am understanding better and better why you speak often of cannabis. I had no knowledge of the many nations saturated with this mind destroyer. I wonder if Africa/India/South America/Russia etc. are experiencing this. Thank you. So good to hear what's up.