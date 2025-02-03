UN/NGO Babies Constantly Sick and Dying

Michael’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
This was Darien Gap 2021. I've spent months down here and brought 50-60 people into Darien. Including two Congressmen, Ann Vandersteel, Oscar Blue, Ben Bergquam, , Matt, Bracken, Epoch Times, Dr. Brett Weinstein, Dr. Chris Martenson, Laura Loomer, and many more.
Here you see Chuck Holton — a veteran of Darien Gap. We all see this endlessly. Women dragging in just having been raped. Carrying dead or dying babies. The jungles are littered with corpses thanks to United Nations — and the United States DHS who kept this going.
Masako Ganaha from Okinawa has been here more than a dozen times. Matt Tomlet is expert on the situation.
As of just recently, the flow has nearly stopped.
DEFUND UNITED NATIONS
And please fund us. We are packing to head back into the jungle.
Panama is our partner. Not our enemy. Panama wants to STOP THIS.
