Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
18
22

UN/NGO Babies Constantly Sick and Dying --

Unites Nations Death Trap -- DEFUND UNITED NATIONS
Michael Yon
Feb 03, 2025
18
22
Share
Transcript

Michael’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Thanks for reading Michael’s Newsletter! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

Leave a comment

Join Michael Yon’s subscriber chat
Available in the Substack app and on web
Get more from Michael Yon in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Michael’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Share

Share Michael’s Newsletter

Get more from Michael Yon in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

This was Darien Gap 2021. I've spent months down here and brought 50-60 people into Darien. Including two Congressmen, Ann Vandersteel, Oscar Blue, Ben Bergquam, , Matt, Bracken, Epoch Times, Dr. Brett Weinstein, Dr. Chris Martenson, Laura Loomer, and many more.

Here you see Chuck Holton — a veteran of Darien Gap. We all see this endlessly. Women dragging in just having been raped. Carrying dead or dying babies. The jungles are littered with corpses thanks to United Nations — and the United States DHS who kept this going.

Masako Ganaha from Okinawa has been here more than a dozen times. Matt Tomlet is expert on the situation.

As of just recently, the flow has nearly stopped.

DEFUND UNITED NATIONS

And please fund us. We are packing to head back into the jungle.

Panama is our partner. Not our enemy. Panama wants to STOP THIS.

DEFUND UNITED NATIONS

Michael’s Newsletter
Michael’s Newsletter
Authors
Michael Yon
Recent Posts
NOW, Live, in the Panama Canal
  Michael Yon
Close Darien Gap — Deport ALL
  Michael Yon
Panama -- Chinese Spy Factory -- Confucius Institute
  Michael Yon
LIVE STREAM FROM PANAMA CANAL
  Michael Yon
Opening the Locks on Panama Canal
  Michael Yon
CLOSE THE BORDER
  Michael Yon
Election Bribes, Media Manipulation, and Predictions for 2024
  Michael YonDoug Casey, and Matt Smith