Christmas Day Comments on Trump Policy

Masako and I flew up from Argentina to Panama immediately after Trump made some statements just before Christmas 2024. And then I made this video on Christmas Day. This was at least my second or third Christmas Day in City of Knowledge in Panama.

Notice my clear statements that if the NGOs in City of Knowledge are not closed within a few months, Trump is not serious about permanently stopping the invasions. And now I write these words almost five months later on 18 May 2025. The NGOs are still funded and open.

—-

