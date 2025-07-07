Flood Videos and Thoughts — now and then

The most recent catastrophe in Texas may be manmade. Maybe not. More facts are coming up. Texas has a long history of flash flooding predating mail-order weather.



But we also know we are being intentionally destroyed. Weather is but one weapon in a vast arsenal:

Soviets were working on cloud seeding since at least 1932.

1936 cartoon on American cloud seeding:

1960: Foghorn schools Egghead on Indian rain dance. Egghead schools Foghorn on more advanced techniques. (Above)



1960: Popeye episode:

1959 Disney film describes space-based weather control for bigger projects than mere local tactical cloud-seeding. Going strategic — Hurricanes:



Strategic weather modification:

Moving hurricanes around is big boy weather stuff:

These ideas are generations old. Today, private companies launch sophisticated gear into space with the regularity of a bus schedule. And no telling what they have on ships and ground.

In 2025, weather modification is routine. Big players work to modify the entire climate — and blame us for breathing CO2. They must be stopped. They are drunk on power and arrogance.

As for the recent flash flooding, causal factors remain unclear. Might be normal “circle of life”, or specific people with names just did this.

Texas is long known for epic floods. The Great Galveston hurricane of 1900 killed maybe 8,000. Nobody knows. China survived floods killing hundreds of thousands, even millions. Some of this devastation done by their own hands. (If Three Gorges Dam fails…China fails).

There is much music about floods. Stevie Ray Vaughan sang about Texas floods. The power. And Led Zeppelin about the Great Mississippi flood of 1927.

There will be man-made depopulation floods. This much is sure. As sure as the screwworm predictions now come true, Nord Stream predictions, Groningen Gas field, and many more. There will be big, manmade floods in America and across Europe. We must stop Evil men.



Remember Noah’s Ark…the flood that was unleashed to destroy Evil. Evil is like poison ivy weeds. You gotta stay on it. Or the harvest suffers.

