TEXAS: Helicopter View of Raging Flood

Share this postMichael’s NewsletterTEXAS: Helicopter View of Raging FloodCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript10Share this postMichael’s NewsletterTEXAS: Helicopter View of Raging FloodCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore2TEXAS: Helicopter View of Raging FloodGary Heavin sent this from his helicopterJul 06, 202510Share this postMichael’s NewsletterTEXAS: Helicopter View of Raging FloodCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore2ShareTranscriptGary also was involved in tremendous efforts in North Carolina catastrophe.Gary Heavin is one of the most serious men most people never heard of…He also sent this video from the ground:GiveSendGo -- David's EyesCrypto/Zelle/PayPal/Venmo/CashAppSubscribeShareLeave a commentSnail Mail:Michael Yon, LLCPO Box 66Archer, FL 32618Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksShare this postMichael’s NewsletterTEXAS: Helicopter View of Raging FloodCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreMichael’s NewsletterSubscribeRecent PostsAmerican Attack Submarine Crossing Panama CanalJun 27TEXAS: Dope Pusher Bobby Cole Running for Governor Jun 25Vital Interview with Emerald VIDEO Jun 23Panama -- Fighting today in Darien ProvinceMay 20Christmas Day Comments on Trump PolicyMay 18TEXAS -- Emerald and I Talk May 14Cool Video with Mike Adams, Doc Chambers, Pine Needles..."vaccine" and chem-trail gook.May 9
Share this post