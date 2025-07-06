Michael’s Newsletter



TEXAS: Helicopter View of Raging Flood

Gary Heavin sent this from his helicopter
Jul 06, 2025
Gary also was involved in tremendous efforts in North Carolina catastrophe.

Gary Heavin is one of the most serious men most people never heard of…

He also sent this video from the ground:








