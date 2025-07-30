Amazing Information on Chinese Information -- Rare Opportunity LIVE from Nagasaki: Expert on Chinese Information War -- Profess

Here are the articles by Nozomu Ishii:
Debunk Fallacy "Discovered South China Sea 2000 Years Ago"
https://senkaku.blog.jp/2016032257037201.html
Spratly Islands have been beyond Chinese borders since ancient times
https://senkaku.blog.jp/2016070963121024.html
Tribunal Did Not Refute Hositorical Latitude of Scarborough Shoal
https://senkaku.blog.jp/2016091565872744.html
Snail Mail:
Michael Yon, LLC
PO Box 66
Archer, FL 32618
The obscure we see eventually. The completely obvious, it seems, takes longer.
Edward R. Murrow
