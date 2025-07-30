Michael’s Newsletter

Amazing Information on Chinese Information -- Rare Opportunity LIVE from Nagasaki: Expert on Chinese Information War -- Profess

Michael Yon
Jul 30, 2025
Here are the articles by Nozomu Ishii:

Debunk Fallacy "Discovered South China Sea 2000 Years Ago"

https://senkaku.blog.jp/2016032257037201.html

Spratly Islands have been beyond Chinese borders since ancient times

https://senkaku.blog.jp/2016070963121024.html

Tribunal Did Not Refute Hositorical Latitude of Scarborough Shoal

https://senkaku.blog.jp/2016091565872744.html

Share

Snail Mail:
Michael Yon, LLC
PO Box 66
Archer, FL 32618

The obscure we see eventually. The completely obvious, it seems, takes longer.
Edward R. Murrow

