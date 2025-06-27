American Attack Submarine Crossing Panama Canal

This attack submarine just finished crossing into Pacific about an hour ago. No OPSEC issues — this is done in clear view of thousands of “everybody” and tourists.
The Toledo passed right by the two China-operated Hutchison ports. And just by the China bridge under construction.
Panama Canal is absolutely vital for US national security.
More on the sub: https://www.sublant.usff.navy.mil/SSN769/
Thank you for your support! We need it! Am back in Japan with Masako. When I landed yesterday from Houston to Tokyo, we went straight to meeting including the famous immunologist Dr. Yasufumi Murakami. Was a long and very interesting day starting with Petraeus and ending in Japan.
