Michael’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
StandAndFightSir's avatar
StandAndFightSir
7h

Betrayus wanted to tell the truth about the illegal arms smuggling by Obama-Clinton from Libya with Qatari facilitation to Syria after stoking the Arab Spring. He was quickly humiliated. Then caved and was rewarded with KKR. Saw him coming out of the Erbil Rotana in a $2k suit with a team of similar banksters -- within weeks of his fall. Phoenicians blackmailed him and handed him off to the Chosen People to ensure he would march to the tune of the hidden drums. His soul is empty. Lizard eyes.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jeff Quinlin's avatar
Jeff Quinlin
7h

Thank the Lord ! You are an UNCOMPROMISING FREEDOM FIGHTER! Thank you for the center of gravity that you are Michael, aka Bam Bam both in the natural and spiritual realms 🫡❤️🙏🏽

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Yon
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture