This is a mind-dump sans-edit on an airplane over the Pacific with terrible internet. Please excuse typos. Will work fast before wifi goes out again.

Begin:

Yesterday, I took four young Centurions to see Colony Ridge in Texas. Colony Ridge is the giant invader city near Houston. Big enough for 200,000. Massive money pouring in…from American pockets.

The Centurions are four Texans ages 16, 17, 19. 20. The recently started their own podcast.

So yesterday, 25 June, my friend Dave Cannon flew the Centurions in his helicopter over Colony Ridge to show extent of invasions. I flew backseat.

Video above: the Centurions recently interviewed me in their Texas studio. They assembled their studio with their own hands..

After the flights, I called Masako Ganaha in Japan and said I will be there in Japan tomorrow to accompany her to meet with key Japanese scientists and doctors who are fighting death jab deployments.

And so, this morning I flew from Houston to connect in Los Angeles.

During Los Angeles layover, a few hours ago, I was in the United business lounge.

I’m flying business class because First Class is a waste of money and economy is a waste of time. Business class is just right. Private desk and I can get sleep before meeting scientists with Masako Ganaha just after I land. Business class for busy schedule.

But there is another reason to fly business class. You never know who you will meet.

So there I was in the United lounge at LAX.

Sitting just in front of me was David Petraeus. Working on laptop. Normally when I see Dave he is working on a laptop. Including when I flew with him by Black Hawk over Iraq.

And this morning I wondered why Dave Petraeus was flying commercial when he works with and for some of the most powerful oligarchs on earth. Dave Petraeus is brilliant. And works like a beast.

I knew Dave from Afghanistan, Iraq, and when he was DCI. (Director Central Intelligence).

Dave resigned from DCI after the sex-scandal with Paula Broadwell. I knew Paula. She approached me and introduced herself in Afghanistan. We kept in touch for a time. I have not talked with Paula for years.

Paula wrote a book about Dave. I did not read the book.

I had open channels with Dave Petraeus until my side started to sour. The jab pushing. Not standing up to close our border. Pushing Ukraine-Russia war. There is only so much I will stand before burning a bridge.

The jab pushing is enough. That is direct attack on United States, and more. Jab-pushing — I will not forgive. Forgiveness must come from Lord above.

America’s borders are another redline. And the woke-thing of renaming our bases, etcetera. I am American. Not Woke. The psyop is a direct attack on United States.

After Dave departed from his roll as Director Central Intelligence Agency, he moved over to KKR. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co.

KKR is a serious group. After all, who else can just up and hire the former DCI while his seat is still hot at CIA? Again, Petraeus is brilliant and deadly serious. Nobody to trifle with. When Dave got shot in the back with an M-16 years ago (training), he nearly died. But he did what serious officers and NCOs often do. Survived and went straight back to work. I always admire that.

And there Dave was. At KKR. I had read this book about KKR before I went to the wars.

Incredible book.

When Dave left CIA and landed at KKR, he messaged inviting me to visit his KKR office. Most people would jump out of their skin and run through fire to get such an invitation. Former DCI now at KKR. Any mountain climber would have been there next morning. But I never did.

And so this morning. In the business lounge at LAX. There was Dave Petraeus working on laptop. We shook hands and chatted briefly. He said he was still at KKR. Which, of course, I know.

I said yes, I read the KKR-book long ago. Barbarians at the Gate. Dave said that was then. Now they are gentlemen. (Well…there is that Gaza-thing).

Dave Petraeus previously was Commander of the Iraq War, then CENTCOM Commanding General, then Commander of the Afghanistan war. I had a little something to do with that.

You see, it was not really Rolling Stone who set conditions for the firing of General Stanley McChrystal as Commanding General of the Afghanistan war. I did it. I set conditions. Rolling Stone was the spark. But any spark would have done it.

At that time, I told another former-DCI he should fire McChrystal from Afghanistan. Fire McChrystal and take Petraeus from CENTCOM to replace McChrystal. Replace Petraeus at CENTCOM with Marine General Mattis. I told this to Secretary of Defense Robert Gates. And for good measure, I went on record and published that plan for the world to see. So this is not mean talking trash years later. I published this before it happened.

The move I worked to orchestrate — as a complete outsider — was totally “not how the military works.” In other words, moving Petraeus to Afghanistan was technically a demotion, but in essence was a promotion. And moving Mattis to CENTCOM also went against normal assignments though now I have forgotten why.

The scheme of maneuver worked. To everyone’s dismay. But then nobody knew I was doing anything other than a dispatch I published saying McChrystal should be replaced by Petraeus who should be replaced by Mattis.

But it DID happen. Both McChrystal and another general I said should be fired (Daniel Menard) both were fired. Petraeus took McChrystal’s job. And Mattis back-filled for Petraeus.

And then people started saying I was “prophetic”. Some started calling me Yonstradamus due to a long line of accurate predictions. The few misses here and there still left me with Babe Ruth home-runs.

But I was neither prophetic nor Yonstradamus. Such as the case of “predicting” Iraq civil war so far ahead of the “experts.” I did not predict the civil war. I just said what was actually happening. And a year and half later “the experts” caught on.

When the Wikileaks broke, I checked my name immediately. May be something on there that would get me killed. Instead, this private intelligence company in Austin was talking confidentially about how far ahead I was on the Anbar Awakening. (And there is a backstory there, too. Similar.)

My apologies this is low resolution of the document below but the internet on this airplane is terrible. High res refuses to download:

I was not just predicting the Anbar Awakening…there was backstory. I was not just predicting McChrystal would be fired and replaced by Petraeus who was backfilled by Mattis. I nudged it to life.

I made a plan…and executed it. Somehow it worked. As they often do. And sometimes not. Nobody knew my plan. I just saw the path. And took the shot.

General McChrystal’s team had kicked me out of a combat embed with US forces in Afghanistan. So I made a one-man coup. Knowing Petraeus likely would invite me back in. It worked. And now that Petraeus was in command, I went back to combat. I liked going with infantry Soldiers and Marines. More my style of people. Like farmers.

So Dave Petraeus knows me well. After all, I was directly responsible for greasing skids to Afghanistan. Very few people noticed what happened. I doubt Petraeus even knew what happened. Ghost in the machine.

USCENTCOM = US Central Command.

Some say CENTCOM is where America puts its best General of the day. There is some truth. But it’s not the whole truth. It’s where America puts a competent General who will not cross Israel.

So this morning I came across Dave Petraeus per chance in the United Airlines business lounge. And I wondered why he did not have private jet.

At battalion level — Erik Kurilla had more combat competence than any I ever saw. It pains me deeply that Erik became a jab-pusher and wholesale war-pusher. With a few degrees change of Erik’s compass, with a red-needle that pointed truth north and not Zionist-north, Erik could have been a President we need. Brilliant man. But more interested in Israel’s border than our border. And jab-pusher. Truly bothers me. It’s hard to bother me.

Dave Petraeus knows Erik well. Erik Kurilla first introduced me to Dave Petraeus years ago. The intro was more of a “You should reach out to Dave Petraeus.” Not face to face.

The Israel war is set to explode. Though most people seem to think there actually is a safe and effective peace agreement.

Dave Petraeus said to me a few hours ago that Erik Kurilla is doing a fantastic job as CENTCOM commander of the war.

I know Erik very well. Five months of combat with Erik. Incredibly courageous in combat. Loves to fight and is good at it. Erik got badly shot three times in front of me and kept fighting. Recovered and now he is practically leading World War III.

I would have died fighting for Erik that day in Mosul. And now this.

Anyway, I had only a few minuntes with Dave and I had to scoot to the boarding gate.

Into this airplane seat to Japan.

Both Erik and Dave will read this. Staff members for Erik and Dave will put this on their desks or in their boxes.

It’s possible/probable they simply are in an elite cult. I’ve been invited into that cult in various ways. Because big people know I can do special things for special people. But I cannot join that cult.

My compass is stuck on Freedom. I’m just a normal American who has a habit of actually doing something after imagining it.

KKR is full-blown into the Zionist information and money machine. Check out this article:

KKR’s Quiet Takeover of European Festivals — and the Growing Backlash

By Alexander van Koningsbruggen

In June 2024, American private equity giant KKR (Kohlberg Kravis Roberts) acquired European festival conglomerate Superstruct Entertainment for around €1.3 billion. With this move, KKR quietly gained control of over 80 music festivals across Europe — including iconic names like Sónar, Field Day, DGTL, Milkshake, Zwarte Cross, and even Boiler Room.

What many saw as a simple cultural business deal has since turned into a full-blown political and ethical crisis. Artists and festival-goers discovered that KKR invests heavily in:

• Israeli real estate and tech companies, including those active in occupied Palestinian territories

• Defense and weapons industries, including arms manufacturers and military tech providers

• Data centers and infrastructure in Israel, supporting state and corporate operations

This has not gone unnoticed.

The article continues about backlash in Europe that KKR is running information ops on a grand scale.

Let’s talk about Christian-Armenia, Sinai, and a few more.

I have strong reason to believe a major American company — whose name I may have mentioned extremely recently — was involved in and benefitted from CCP takeover of Hong Kong. And the war in Ukraine. And the open border. And a lot of things that are bleeding many countries to death. Including mine. America.

I sense based on “stuff” that USA and Israel may try to take Sinai. Let that sink in. Turkey, for one, might go berserk. And millions of invaders who crossed our borders could have their own days of rage with vehicles and rifles and hatchets running people down. Use your imagination. They do.

I am told that Erik Kurilla, as CENTCOM Commanding General, wants to go in with Israel on Sinai. There is internal support for this. Knowing Erik, we will be carrying a rifle out front. I still respect Erik from those five months of combat. It would be dishonorable for me to slag Erik and Dave as if they have no positive characteristics. They have very positive attributes. But that MICE-thing is intense.

The red circle with “Cairo” is Sinai area. Where Jews got banished to. You may have heard of Mt. Sinai.

Erik and others also wish to crush the Houthis in Yemen. Erik used to like to use the word “crush.” And I personally saw him do a lot of crushing. Very good at it.

As per normal, the situation is complex. Cliff notes: Houthis are involved in proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran. Houthis appear to be gathering their forces now.

Houthis successfully closed much traffic through Suez Canal in recent times. Houthis run a strong kinetic game and are competent information warriors. Again, Houthis are not to be taken lightly.

The Bab al Mandeb naval choke point is major-league significant. Chinese have forces in Djibouti though very little is said about them. Houthis easily close this.

My sense is US/Israel may do false flags in USA, elsewhere, and at the Strait of Hormuz to blame Iran.

Let’s talk about Christian Armenia. Israel provides weapons to Shia-Azerbaijan in the Aziri quest to genocide Christians in Armenia. Azeris want all the Christians dead or gone. Azeris want all of Armenia. Like Israel is taking Gaza.

Israel supplies the firepower to the Azeris. Americans know it well but rarely interfere with Zionists when Zionists are killing Christians, or anybody for that matter.

Made even more bizarre by the fact that most Zionists seem to be a subset of American Christians. Many Churches raise money to save Christians around the world — unless Zionists are killing the Christians. In which case they raise money for Zionists. Christians first but Zionists firster. It’s very mixed up and messed up.

The Azeris are likely to take the circled places first. With Israeli-supplied weapons and US support.

Special Note: Shia-IRAN is defending Christian Armenians against Shia-Azeris armed by Israelis with American permission.

A source in Armenia sent this today. Some of the SAFIRE (small arms fire), artillery, airstrikes, and just slipping in and stabbing or slicing Armenians. The SAFIRE is said to be mostly AK-47, sniper fire, and machine gun. Source said cluster munitions have been used by Azeris.

Said again: Shia-IRAN is defending Christian Armenians against Shia-Azeris armed by Israelis with American permission. Iran has threatened Azeri muslims — armed by Israel — to not invade Armenia.

In short and summary — I strongly sense this war will grow. The “peace treaty” is a farce. This is game on.

⸻

Soon I will land in Japan. Masako and I will go directly into meetings with Japanese doctors and scientists who are sacrificing to defend Japan against death jabs.

—

