Panama -- Fighting today in Darien Province

Messages are coming in today from Embera Indian friends, other Panamanians, and Americans in Panama. Appears the seven Indian tribes have united (or are uniting) to protest Panamanian government policies on social security and other issues.



Many Americans know these issues well — we face similar. To imagine the problems, just change the names and language and the problems are in their essences roughly same. Corruption of course.



Also it is clear Panama is being destabilized by multiple players.



I see clear destabilization coming from both USA and China. And not just targeting Panama but targeting other countries such as Thailand and Japan. Clear destabilization from USA and China.



Importantly, USA worked hard for generations to help stabilize Thailand and Panama, but now has reversed polarity using same methods. China has been working hard to destabilize Thailand, Panama, Korea, Japan, and more…for many years. And USA has done similar to other countries. But USA worked hard to help stabilize Thailand and Panama yet now is doing opposite while China does same.

The videos below are floating around among Embera Indians and other Panamanians this morning.



I spend much time with Embera and feel safe among them. Embera can be serious fighters but our previous American generations — including many missionaries — have made strong relations with Embera, Cuna, and with others.

America should work hard to keep a very stable Panama. And Thailand. And more.



