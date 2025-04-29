Blackouts in Europe -- while Blades Transit tPanama Canal

This morning, 28 April 2025, I was at mouth of Panama Canal while sun lifted over Pacific. Panama is the only country where one can witness sun rising over Pacific then setting over Atlantic.



On 25 April 2025, I made time lapse of Thatcher Ferry Bridge over Panama Canal.



Video-lapse of Sun rising over Pacific as witnessed from Panama Canal:

Interesting note — Panama Canal and all of South America are East of Florida. A person can witness sunrise over Pacific from Panama and South America before others witness sunrise over Atlantic from Florida.





This morning I was at the Canal for sunrise again. And there came the big sun over Pacific. And came messages from Europe about electrical blackouts.

As if on queue, this ship sailing from China came into the Canal enroute to Galveston, Texas. Carrying windmill blades. And I could only wonder what sort of foolish country would attempt to replace steady power with wind. And then outsource the machine manufacturing to enemy China.



Deeply foolish. So many layers.



I checked progress of the windmill blades this evening. The blades have passed through the Canal built by our ancestors.





Share

Leave a comment

