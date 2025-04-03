Strategic Panama Railway sold to Woke Danish Company Maersk

This vital Panama Canal Railway is a wonder. Built by Americans — using hired labor — and open for business in 1855. Now, 170 years later…
Maersk the super-woke Danish company bought the Panama Canal Railway. The tracks connect two strategic ports on each side of Panama Canal. This is an amazingly valuable and strategic asset.
Please watch video above…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Michael’s Newsletter to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.