Screams from the Jungles

This crime scene occurred 01 May 2021. We were searching for “migration” invasion routes paid for mostly by United States and organized by United Nation and came across these trees. As we typically do.



I select these dramatic words due to the actual high-level of drama. This is the end of the Andes mountains with special jungle found nowhere else in the world. Still largely unstudied.



The angry cowboy on the horse is an Embera who is angry about the trees being stolen.



Over the past four years, I’ve seen thousands of magnificent trees felled and kidnapped from the jungle. Embera Indians tell me the Chinese buy them. This causes a natural fight between those Embera who want to keep the jungle intact, and those who prefer the muddy roads and rickety bridges be built, and the paltry money they make selling virgin jungle.



Each year, the rainy season blows out the bridges. Chinese need the bridges to buy the trees from Embera, and Embera want the money, and the bridges.



Some Embera, anyway. Other Embera see their communities and way of life being destroyed. Even over just the four years I have been coming many Embera villages are notably degraded due to drug and alcohol use. The good news is bigger canoe motors — out with the 15hp, in with the 30 horsepower motors…and to be sure I prefer the 30hp for these long journeys into the jungles.



Some good or bad news — depending on how you look at it — there are now many Starlinks in very remote villages using solar panels.



The Chinese never build the bridges to last. After all, if the bridges are durable, the Embera do not need Chinese to rebuild every year. I see these hidden micro-dramas and mini-traps constantly. But this sort of trap scales up to national-level and is leading US into conflict with China over Panama. Instead of muddy roads in the jungle and bridges made of trees cut down nearby, we are talking ports, massive bridges, and more.



Typical debt traps. Traps not invented by America, or by China. Literally Biblical. This is literally and clearly described in the Bible. This sort of game is at least 2,000 years old.



I am not here to give a Bible lesson. Nor am I able or qualified.. But I read a lot of old books. And in those books this all is described. In the clearest words.



These Bible words are so clear they jump from of the Book and walk in the jungle with me.



Look at this:



Deuteronomy 28:43-53

43 "Foreigners who live in your land will gain more and more power, while you gradually lose yours.

44 They will have money to lend you, but you will have none to lend them. In the end they will be your rulers.

45 "All these disasters will come on you, and they will be with you until you are destroyed, because you did not obey the Lord your God and keep all the laws that he gave you.

46 They will be the evidence of God's judgment on you and your descendants forever.

47 The Lord blessed you in every way, but you would not serve him with glad and joyful hearts.

48 So then, you will serve the enemies that the Lord is going to send against you. You will be hungry, thirsty, and naked - in need of everything. The Lord will oppress you harshly until you are destroyed.

49 The Lord will bring against you a nation from the ends of the earth, a nation whose language you do not know. They will swoop down on you like an eagle.

50 They will be ruthless and show no mercy to anyone, young or old.

51 They will eat your livestock and your crops, and you will starve to death. They will not leave you any grain, wine, olive oil, cattle, or sheep; and you will die.

52 They will attack every town in the land that the Lord your God is giving you, and the high, fortified walls in which you trust will fall.

53 "When your enemies are besieging your towns, you will become so desperate for food that you will even eat the children that the Lord your God has given you.

—-

Nothing ambiguous there. I love clear words.



In more than four years, I have seen ZERO environmentalists down here. United Nations does ZERO to defend these native people or the virgin jungle. Total opposite. Zero help from United Nations on the reverse “migration” flow back through Panama.



United Nations is Satan Inc .



These trees will travel five hours up the same two-lane road, through multiple check and chokepoints, and be waived through, along with invasion busses filled with Chinese, and more than a million more unvetted invaders just during past four years. Tuberculosis coming with them. To America.



At moment, the flows to America through Darien are down from thousands per day to dozens per day. But the NGO architecture is fully operational, operating, and being expanded. I see only an operational pause at this time. So long as Satan Inc, DBA United Nations, remains intact, this is far from over.



Closing note: This same road — the Panamerican Highway — that leads though Panama City then over THE CANAL where Chinese are working on a giant bridge for a much more giant trap. Many Panamanians call this China Bridge.



I call it a trap. A Bridge Trap.

