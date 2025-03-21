Save the Children -- from the "Children Savers"

Panama City, Panama
20 March 2025
Street protests should begin in about 8.5 hours at 0700 on 21 March 2025. I will be there. On the eve of whatever comes in the morning, I am looking at invasion videos from Darien Gap. I made the video attached on 09 August 2021.
Location: China Camp (San Vicente) in Darien, Panama
We saw things like this daily. And worse. If there could be worse. And there was. And is. We saw this over, and over, over, over, over and over and over and over. Day after day, year after year.
This camp was built by United States, United Nations, HIAS, and more. The flows through Darien are down to about 2% from last year. However…the Trump administration is confidentially preparing to expand this camp. Why?
///Break///
There could be violence near me in Panama City in the next 10 hours or so. Likely peaceful in the morning. I do not know.
///End///
This work is increasingly dangerous. Anyone who will traffic millions of children will do anything. I need your help. Very much. Thank you.
Snail mail:
Michael Yon, LLC
PO Box 66
Archer, FL 32618
Share this post