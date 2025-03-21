Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
5
7

Save the Children -- from the "Children Savers"

United Nations must be defunded
Michael Yon
Mar 21, 2025
5
7
Share
Transcript

Panama City, Panama
20 March 2025

Street protests should begin in about 8.5 hours at 0700 on 21 March 2025. I will be there. On the eve of whatever comes in the morning, I am looking at invasion videos from Darien Gap. I made the video attached on 09 August 2021.

Location: China Camp (San Vicente) in Darien, Panama

We saw things like this daily. And worse. If there could be worse. And there was. And is. We saw this over, and over, over, over, over and over and over and over. Day after day, year after year.

Same China Camp on 12 February 2025. The fire damage on the left was result of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua. TDA is now designated a terrorist organization. TDA member Jose Ibarra killed Laken Riley after passing through this camp system. Why is Trump team quietly preparing to expand this?


This camp was built by United States, United Nations, HIAS, and more. The flows through Darien are down to about 2% from last year. However…the Trump administration is confidentially preparing to expand this camp. Why?

///Break///

There could be violence near me in Panama City in the next 10 hours or so. Likely peaceful in the morning. I do not know.

///End///

This work is increasingly dangerous. Anyone who will traffic millions of children will do anything. I need your help. Very much. Thank you.

Givesendgo -- David's Eyes

PayPal Recurring

Venmo, Cashap, Zelle, direct, more

Snail mail:
Michael Yon, LLC
PO Box 66
Archer, FL 32618

Share


Michael’s Newsletter
Michael’s Newsletter
Authors
Michael Yon
Recent Posts
Autonomous Sea Drones around Panama
  Michael Yon
Operation Warp Deport
  Michael Yon
Big Honey, Matt Bracken and Mike Farris
  Michael Yon
Flight over Panama Canal -- And WWII Historical attack plans
  Michael Yon
Combatting Rape of the Mind interview with Al Johnson
  Michael Yon
Very High Probability U.S. will take back Panama Canal
  Michael Yon
Panama Coming into Global Focus
  Michael Yon