Save the Children -- from the "Children Savers"

Panama City, Panama

20 March 2025



Street protests should begin in about 8.5 hours at 0700 on 21 March 2025. I will be there. On the eve of whatever comes in the morning, I am looking at invasion videos from Darien Gap. I made the video attached on 09 August 2021.



Location: China Camp (San Vicente) in Darien, Panama



We saw things like this daily. And worse. If there could be worse. And there was. And is. We saw this over, and over, over, over, over and over and over and over. Day after day, year after year.

Same China Camp on 12 February 2025. The fire damage on the left was result of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua. TDA is now designated a terrorist organization. TDA member Jose Ibarra killed Laken Riley after passing through this camp system. Why is Trump team quietly preparing to expand this?



This camp was built by United States, United Nations, HIAS, and more. The flows through Darien are down to about 2% from last year. However…the Trump administration is confidentially preparing to expand this camp. Why?



///Break///



There could be violence near me in Panama City in the next 10 hours or so. Likely peaceful in the morning. I do not know.



///End///



