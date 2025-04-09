Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2

Panama -- China Bridge Construction

I made this video on 07 April 2025
Apr 09, 2025
2
Share
Transcript


I made this video about 24 hours before U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth gave speech very close by on this side of the Canal. The construction is China Bridge. A Chinese building just collapsed with fatalities in Bangkok during an earthquake even when thousands of other buildings stood and did not fall.

Chinese bridges and buildings are famous for collapsing. I bought a ladder off Amazon.com — made in China. A friend who is very light climbed the ladder and it broke nearly breaking his leg. Very first use and it broke. Amazon did not even answer my message. Some people call Amazon “ChinAzon.con”. And with the weaponized supply chains…no telling what’s going on.


Thank you for liking, sharing, subscribing, and investing in 24-karat information:

GiveSendGo -- David's Eyes

Crypto/Zelle/PayPal/Venmo/CashApp

Share

Leave a comment

Snail Mail:
Michael Yon, LLC
PO Box 66
Archer, FL 32608

Michael’s Newsletter
Michael’s Newsletter
Recent Posts
Canada -- symptoms of societal gear slippage
Strategic Panama Railway sold to Woke Danish Company Maersk
Panama Canal -- Xi Putting Trump on The BlackRocks -- U.S. Army in Panama
SpaceX, Poland, Texas, Arizona, Panama -- What do they have in common?
  Michael Yon
Invasion of Ireland
  Michael Yon
U.S. Soldiers In Darien Gap where White Indians were Seen
  Michael Yon
Stigmergic Optimization of Darien Invasion
  Michael Yon