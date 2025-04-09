Panama -- China Bridge Construction



I made this video about 24 hours before U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth gave speech very close by on this side of the Canal. The construction is China Bridge. A Chinese building just collapsed with fatalities in Bangkok during an earthquake even when thousands of other buildings stood and did not fall.



Chinese bridges and buildings are famous for collapsing. I bought a ladder off Amazon.com — made in China. A friend who is very light climbed the ladder and it broke nearly breaking his leg. Very first use and it broke. Amazon did not even answer my message. Some people call Amazon “ChinAzon.con”. And with the weaponized supply chains…no telling what’s going on.





