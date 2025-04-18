Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
3
5

Panama Canal and Darien Gap talk with Emerald Robinson, Masako Ganaha

Please watch
Apr 18, 2025
3
5
Share
Transcript
Loading...

Thank you for your support. I NEED it!

GiveSendGo -- David's Eyes

Crypto/Zelle/PayPal/Venmo/CashApp

Share

Leave a comment

Snail Mail:
Michael Yon, LLC
PO Box 66
Archer, FL 32608

Snail Mail:
Michael Yon, LLC
PO Box 66
Archer, FL 32608

GiveSendGo -- David's Eyes

Crypto/Zelle/PayPal/Venmo/CashApp

Share

Leave a comment

Snail Mail:
Michael Yon, LLC
PO Box 66
Archer, FL 32608

Michael’s Newsletter
Michael’s Newsletter
Recent Posts
Crucial Story in 16 Second Time Lapse
Live_ Darien Panama update from the water
In God’s Hands — Darien Gap
Panama -- China Bridge Construction
Canada -- symptoms of societal gear slippage
Strategic Panama Railway sold to Woke Danish Company Maersk
Panama Canal -- Xi Putting Trump on The BlackRocks -- U.S. Army in Panama