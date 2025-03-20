It’s time to do something serious, President Trump.



Today is 20 March 2025. Spring Break. Girls at the beach. Young girls at the beach alongside predatory savages. Predators our young people do not understand. College girls. Brainwashed, defenseless. Many will already have learned terrible lessons this past week. American women and children will be killed in increasing numbers.



Take this terrorist, for example. I call him terrorist because he identified self-identified as Tren de Aragua. TDA has been designated a terrorist organization up there with ISIS and the other decapitators. That makes this terrorist an actual military target.



I spent years in the lands whence these savages hail. Some of these people will throw gasoline on cats, dogs, or children just to hear them scream and die. United Nations is bringing actual terrorists into our country. As are HIAS, Catholic Charities, and others. The HIAS tent is about 20 meters behind this terrorist at Lajas Blancas.



Below is recent footage of Lajas Blancas in Darien. The terrorist was about 20 meters to the right of HIAS tent. The time lapse videos of invaders getting off the boats is to the left.

This is the entire “camp” of Lajas Blanca. It’s more of a bus station than a camp. Most invaders flow through in a matter of hours. This is new footage.



As of yesterday morning, the facility is only servicing a trickle of invaders. But the lights are on and the facility is fully manned and operational. All indicators point to this and the entire architecture remaining operational for future invasion.



A real Operation Warp Deport would include allowing the local Embera Indians to come and dismantle this facility and take what they want. Haul the rest away. “Salt the land.”

Jose Ibarra and his brothers, and thousands more gangsters, got off the boats, walked up that path, got on a bus, and are now in America.



As for Darien Gap invasion flows, the invaders raped so many fellow invaders that United Nations actually handed out these rape kits to cross Darien Gap:

Video of United Nations rape kit:

Some fish do not mix well in same aquarium.



American women and children are being raped and murdered every day.



Operation Warp Deport



1) Defund ALL the NGOs including United Nations

2) Prosecute those involved

3) Launch Operation WARP DEPORT



Warp Deport — Deport One Million per month using trucks, trains, ships, planes. By all means available including marches for the strong. They walked through Darien Gap and now they can be marched to ships.

—-

Final note. This work is obviously expensive. And obviously increasingly dangerous. Please help:

Click to Fund my Mission

Share

Leave a comment





