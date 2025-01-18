Opening the Locks on Panama Canal

Masako Ganaha (X account @ganaha_masako ) opens Neopanamax locks in Panama Canal during our fact finding trip.



Atlantic side. Rare to get access like this. Very educational.



This is complex and dangerous dance to get these giant ships through. Takes years of training of thousands of people to make this dance work. Appears they have at least five layers of backup. Literally back-up for back-up for back-up…and keep going.



Remember—this is Panama.



Here in Panama is Florida-like weather with serious storms night and day, high winds, big stakes. Low or no visibility at times. But you gotta make this work.

The more you learn about Panama Canal the more interesting it becomes. This is worth a major documentary in multiple languages.



The book THE PATH BETWEEN THE SEAS is a great history of Panama Canal. Totally separate from the Canal, Panama/Colombia history is amazingly interesting. Even without the Canal, the history of Panama/Colombia is worthy of major motion pictures. The first town in all the mainlands of the Americas (not on island) was in Darien. Santa Maria la Antigua del Darien. Formed in 1510. This town set the tone for the rest of the America’s — South, Central, North — even today.



You can get lost in the history here. Many layers. Deep as the seas, complex as the jungles. One layer after another.



And then Masako shows up and opens a Neopanamax lock.



You gotta come to Panama and see this place.