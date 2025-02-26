Local Punishment in Darien Gap

I’ve seen these stocks in dozens of Embera villages. The ankle holes vary in size for children to adults. Before putting someone in the stocks, they lift the bottom part to check for snakes and other critters. This is about public shaming — very effective.



Separately, I’ve been working on other dispatches while also talking with key people. and seeing key things here in Panama. Tomorrow morning back to the jungle. Apparently a reverse flow has started and we are going to check.



Thank you for financial support. Amazingly important, and needed. USAID and United Nations never help me. Because I have worked for years to get them defunded.

https://michaelyon.com/#donate





