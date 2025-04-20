Happy Easter from Panama



But of course I wake to work on the frontlines. This video shows Venezuelans trying to cross through Darien Gap on 16 April 2025. This is far from over. The United Nations and NGOs are still all in place. Masako and I would not have invested a precious week taking Lara Logan and Luke Coffee into Darien Gap and Panama Canal if this was not still GAME ON. We greatly enjoyed our time working with the serious professionals Lara and Luke. But this was not vacation. Our journey into Darien and to the Canal was a mission.

Do not believe the reports that the temporary invasion slow down is a victory. Or that the Canal matter is settled. We can achieve victory only with the end of the NGOs and United Nations, and CCP is pushed out. Without that, none of this matters.

He is Risen.

