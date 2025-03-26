Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
15
15

U.S. Soldiers In Darien Gap where White Indians were Seen

A friend in Darien just sent video of Soldiers
Michael Yon
Mar 26, 2025
15
15
Share
Transcript

26 March 2025
Panama City, Panama

Nothing particularly new about American Soldiers being in Panama. A Soldier named Colonel Lawrence Washington came to Panama in 1741. The United States was not yet even born. His brother was George Washington.

Panama still uses the same Federal Reserve fiat Americans use.

Over the past couple hundred years, safe bet no day has passed without U.S. Soldiers in Panama. The group of U.S. Soldiers in the video is at Pinogana. Just near the two new bridges to Colombia.

See the video for more on the White Indians, U.S. Soldiers, and more.
—-

And Thank You for all support. I greatly appreciate and need it.

GiveSendGo -- David's Eyes

Crypto/Zelle/PayPal/Venmo/CashApp

Share

Leave a comment

Snail Mail:
Michael Yon, LLC
PO Box 66
Archer, FL 32608

Michael’s Newsletter
Michael’s Newsletter
Authors
Michael Yon
Recent Posts
Stigmergic Optimization of Darien Invasion
  Michael Yon
Minor Gunfire Now Panama City
  Michael Yon
Save the Children -- from the "Children Savers"
  Michael Yon
Autonomous Sea Drones around Panama
  Michael Yon
Operation Warp Deport
  Michael Yon
Big Honey, Matt Bracken and Mike Farris
  Michael Yon
Flight over Panama Canal -- And WWII Historical attack plans
  Michael Yon