U.S. Soldiers In Darien Gap where White Indians were Seen

26 March 2025

Panama City, Panama



Nothing particularly new about American Soldiers being in Panama. A Soldier named Colonel Lawrence Washington came to Panama in 1741. The United States was not yet even born. His brother was George Washington.

Panama still uses the same Federal Reserve fiat Americans use.



Over the past couple hundred years, safe bet no day has passed without U.S. Soldiers in Panama. The group of U.S. Soldiers in the video is at Pinogana. Just near the two new bridges to Colombia.



See the video for more on the White Indians, U.S. Soldiers, and more.

—-



