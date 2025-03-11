U.S. Military Base Captured

Panama City, Panama

11 March 2025



Panama — One of the most important places on earth for anyone wishing to rule the world.



[Edit — indications U.S. Secdef Pete Hegseth will come to Panama in April. Including at Darien at the base in Meteti where our Special Forces work with SENAFRONT. Am familiar with this base and have been on it with SENAFRONT re Darien Gap issues. I spent months in the area and brought team BURNING EDGE there many times.]



This video was made for a private group. But here you go...



To learn how Panama and then Canal were formed: THE PATH BETWEEN THE SEAS.



To know how capital accrued and Canal was taken from both USA and Panama (and now appears to be going back to USA), read THE CREATURE FROM JEKYLL ISLAND.



U.S. military still is here with tiny footprint. For now. U.S. is considering building three bases in Panama. Likely candidates are Howard AFB, Fort Sherman, and somewhere in Darien. (None of this is in the news).

THE CREATURE FROM JEKYLL ISLAND describes how economic hitmen hit both Panama and United States simultaneously.



If you read only two books this Spring, make those books THE PATH BETWEEN THE SEAS, and THE CREATURE FROM JEKYLL ISLAND.



Notice I do not provide links to purchase the books. This is pure recommendation. Pure endorsement due to importance and quality.



Both of the above books are in the “incredible” class.



Watch the video…





