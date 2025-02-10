Playback speed
Share post
Today at Edge of Darien Gap

New film crew
Michael Yon
Feb 10, 2025
12
9
Transcript

Today -- Darien Gap, Panama

Embera girl helps us film near Yaviza, Panama. This is just beyond the end of Panamerican highway.

Masako Ganaha, JBS, an Embera friend named Lincon, and I, were out looking at the new bridge.

Soon were surrounded by a mixture of indigenous children from Kuna, Embera, and Wounaan peoples. (This area is very mixed). Also some children likely from Caribbean descent. Very mixed area. Just across Rio Chucunaque from Yaviza.

JBS gave this girl his camera and she filmed us filming.

