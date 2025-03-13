RFKjr - Darien Gap, Panama

Mind dump, sans edit

Panama

13 March 2025



[Clarification — I sent this to RFK team in mid-2023.]



The attached video was made for RFKjr and his team. I nearly took them to Darien Gap. That was top secret at the time. I took about 50-60 others but RFKjr did not make the journey.



Panama is one-stop-shopping for massively important information. So many things. A Path Between the Seas, and a Path Between Continents. When I would bring people to the Darien Gap, I would say YOU NEED TO SEE THE CANAL. The Canal will be HUGE news again someday. See it now. Study it now. There is no time to study when stuff hits the fan. You come to the situations with the knowledge you have.



The Canal opened in 1914. After more than 500 years (at least) of trying to link the seas and find a new door to Asia, the Canal changed the world.



A massive Exposition was held in 1915 in San Francisco in part to generate business through the Canal. I bought this 1915 book in an antique store in Panama and bought it. [This is where some of your donations go. Not all research is in deserts, jungles and wars.]



People from around the world assembled in San Francisco to put their minds together to put this Canal to work to increase the Global Economy. Globalism is far, far, far from new. And not bad per se. In fact, in my view, international trade and travel is something to behold and cherish. It was the hijacking by dark forces that gives “globalism” a bad name.

The Federal Reserve Act was signed into law in 1913. None of this is coincidental. Did Big Business built the Canal using the United States. Or did the United States use Big Business to create the Canal. Where was the center of gravity in this syncretic, orbital system. Business and government never have been separate and never will be separate.



And so the bankers were there in San Francisco pulling local and global businesses together with loans and whatever other mechanism bankers use.





Federal Reserve Act 1913

Canal Opens 1914

Haber-Bosch Process at BASF to make fertilizers/explosives 1914 (huge!)

The Great War Starts 1914



And this famous Exposition in San Francisco in 1915. These were BIG times.





Sorry…planned to write more. But I gotta run. Pilot is heading to helicopter this morning and I am going to fly over Canal for a look.



Please help pay for this helicopter and all this increasingly dangerous work.

THANK YOU TO THOSE WHO HAVE DONATED! NEEDED!



Watch the video! The camps are wide open and operational this morning.

Donations make me happy

https://michaelyon.com/#donate

Share

Make Steak Great Again