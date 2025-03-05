Playback speed
Share post
Panama: U.S. Embassy Hates Trump, and America

FIRE THEM ALL
Michael Yon
Mar 05, 2025
10
11
Transcript

Trump will need to fire the entire U.S. Embassy staff in Panama. Start from scratch.

I made this photo in Lajas Blanca camp in Darien Gap. Laken Riley’s Venezuelan murderer almost certainly passed right by this sign. His name is José Ibarra. A Venezuelan by that name and age passed through this U.S. Embassy sponsored camp on 17 April 2023.

I made this video at the same place in 2023. Lajas Blancas. I was at this camp fifty, or even a hundred times. All the time. I saw thousands — tens of thousands — of young thugs who by now are raping and murdering their way across America. Am not indicating the gentleman above with the ANTIFA-style earring is a rapist or murderer. By now he’s obviously an engineer working at SpaceX.

U.S. Embassy in Panama openly aided and continues to aid the invasion. The flows have not ended. Just slowed. Iranians, Africans, Venezuelans, and others are flowing through. In lower numbers for now. But the camps are 100% functioning, and manned.

And as I write these words, the U.S. Embassy down the road is filled with left-wing, LGBT creeps who openly help with the INVASION CAMPS. They will do all the can to sabotage America’s efforts.

Rest in peace, Laken Riley.
Our Burning Edge team tried to save your life.


