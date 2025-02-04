Share

PANAMA: United Nations Sponsors RAPE and MURDER in Darien Gap. UN literally hands out rape kits. Many of the people emerging raped — we meet them on this very spot. With their rape kits. I made this video in Bajo Chiquito village. Many Embera indians are sick. Three Embera recently (since November 2024) committed suicide in this village, and one committed suicide in a neighboring village.

I go to both of the villages often. Suicide was previously very rare. This is inside Darien Gap.

is in this village and has a small aid center about 10 meters to the left of this video. I made video there, too. Interestingly, when I just typed

in this post, and advertisement for HIAS automatically popped up on the screen.



HIAS and United Nations literally hijacked this indigenous village of 400 Embera and made it into a human smuggling camp to United States. I’ve been to this village about 50 times and know it well. United Nations and the galaxy of NGO such as Catholic Charities, Lutheran Services, and HIAS.org must be ripped out by the roots.

