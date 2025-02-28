Panama Reverse invasion flows

Mind-dump,

The video above is from January 2023. I was out there helping Ben Bergquam and Oscar Blue get ready for a full Darien Crossing. Which they courageously and dangerously did. Matt Bracken and I were in this small aircraft when Matt started rolling video. Colombia is a couple minutes flight to the left. The mountains are the Continental divide. These are foothills Andes Mountains thought not commonly known as such.



In this year alone — 2023 — more than 500,000 people that we can confirm actually crossed here. More than 25,000 were Chinese. This is not theory. This is demonstrably true.



Sometimes thousands per day.



It’s easily possible 10,000 died out there during just the Biden four years. We know for fact far north of 1 million crossed during Biden time. We know their names. We know the actual names of far more than a million.



My guess of the number of crossers just through Darien Gap during Biden would be roughly 1.4 million.



In the first year of Biden, there were periods when likely 10% were dying or vanished. By 2024, I’d say fewer than 1% were dying because the United Nations/United States paid Panama to this easier and safer. Very few Chinese died. In fact, I do not know of any Chinese who died. They paid more and literally saw this as vacation-adventure to invade America. I’ve published the Chinese Darien-adventure videos many times.



I gotta go. Long meetings today.



The reverse flow is small. Dozens per day at this point.





