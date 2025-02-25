Panama in Violation of Treaty

United States must tell Panama to stop construction of China Bridge over Panama Canal. Open violation of treaty. Shoddy Chinese construction is famous for collapsing. U.S. Engineers must be given access 24/7 and to all work places, materials, diagrams, plans, and workers.



I made this video on 22 Feb 2025 and have far higher resolution from many angles. This all feels off. Our engineers need to get down here.

Please donate to fighting China and other Beasts. Battle is expensive:

https://michaelyon.com/#donate



