Panama Coming into Global Focus

Local and global energy are building in Panama.



Panama is one of the most valuable places on earth. Tectonic in every sense. Believe it or not, and though I have never seen this reported anywhere — ingredients accrue for extension-war from Middle East. Including religion-based conflict, and conflict ascribed to religion but more about resources.



Panama is not ‘just’ a Canal. There is copper, gold, energy, lumber, route to South America — and more.



Even without all this, the location is ideal for launching military operations and has been used for centuries.



Panama, below the surface, is anthropologically complex. There are entirely separate sets of ethnic, linguistic, cultural, and religious energies here. Far beyond which most might imagine. Panama is a global meeting place. Human rivers meet right here.







Masako and I followed this ship through the lock:

Panama may become a war zone. Only time reveals.

