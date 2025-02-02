Panama -- Chinese Spy Factory -- Confucius Institute

We have exposed Confucius Institutes since at least 2014. Confucius Institutes (CI) establish classrooms in key places around the world. These videos are from this week in Panama City.



The CI mission is Elite Capture and Influence Operations.



CI lures children of elite families into their classrooms at universities across United States and here in Panama. Across Asia and Europe.



CI intelligence operatives grade the fresh faces on their potential as spies and operatives. Some are offered scholarships to “study” in China. CI gathers the normal MICE vulnerability data (Money, Ideology, Coercion, Ego), and recruits or traps the future operatives.



Chinese intelligence uses these operations to infiltrate entire families and organizations. Everything on the phones, computers, and private lives ends up in Chinese hands.



Chinese spies infiltrate Mother and Father through Daughter and Son. Infiltrating institutions. Including intelligence. Hotel operations. Name it. They drug our countries making our young people weak and stupid and malleable.

This is Big War. Trillions of dollars. The future of the world.



Chinese and United Nations keep the invasions going, as one example — of many.



Panama and United States are natural allies. We both are under attack by China. Do not let China split our alliance. Panama and United States must remain partners.



Make no doubt…this is War.