Panama Canal -- Ship Hits Key Bridge in 2020

This is the Panama Canal. I made this time lapse a couple days ago in Gamboa.



Watch to the end to see the train, and a giant ship.



With a few minutes of finger-pecking you can look up the names of the ships you see passing by and see what time and date I was there. And where the ships are coming from and going to.

This ship pass through during the time-lapse. The lapse is shot in 4k resolution with Sony Alpha 1 — so the resolution is fantastic. But might be lower on your screen, so I posted this still shot:

Same photo cropped

Currently on water to LAX:



The Panama Canal Railway is short but strategic. This railway connects two Hutchison ports on each side of the Canal.



This railway allows many ships to dock at the Hutchison port on each side of Canal, drop cargo, pick up cargo, and continue route that does not include the ship passing through the Canal.

