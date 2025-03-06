Playback speed
Panama Canal, BlackRock, Donald Trump --

Clash of Oligarchs -- my interview with incredible Emerald Robinson
Michael Yon
Mar 06, 2025
Panama situation growing more tense. Earlier today, Panama President Mulino called Trump a liar. To be sure, Trump definitely lied again…but the pressure is building and China is working to strangle, poison, and out-demograph us.

Looks like I might need a new helmet.

