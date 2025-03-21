Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
6
10

Minor Gunfire Now Panama City

This near Viejo Veranillo
Michael Yon
Mar 21, 2025
6
10
Share
Transcript

My network reports most of Panama is peaceful at this time. The gunfire is a couple miles from me in Panama City. I did not witness this.

This beat-down below apparently involves the teacher’s union. About an hour ago in Colon on the other end of the Canal.

The protestors got a late start today. Possibly because of the soccer match last night between Panama and USA. Panama won 1-0. But when they hit the streets about almost two hours the instant-violence kicked off.

[Note — felt an earthquake but not big.]

But, now at 0956, it’s weirdly starting to rain again. And this is dry season. Rain typically dampens protests. (With notable exceptions).


The action has not reached my location. Am waiting in an area where they nearly killed a policeman recently. But the rain just started so that

edgarhudson03
A post shared by @edgarhudson03

Edgarhudson03 posted the beatdown above from Colon.

The two maps below are for reference.


Thank you for your support and many blessings.

Givesendgo-- David's Eyes

Paypal

Zelle, Venmo, CashApp, more

Sharing is caring!

Share

Snail Mail
Michael Yon, LLC
PO Box 66
Archer, FL 32618

Discussion about this video

Michael’s Newsletter
Michael’s Newsletter
Authors
Michael Yon
Recent Posts
Save the Children -- from the "Children Savers"
  Michael Yon
Autonomous Sea Drones around Panama
  Michael Yon
Operation Warp Deport
  Michael Yon
Big Honey, Matt Bracken and Mike Farris
  Michael Yon
Flight over Panama Canal -- And WWII Historical attack plans
  Michael Yon
Combatting Rape of the Mind interview with Al Johnson
  Michael Yon
Very High Probability U.S. will take back Panama Canal
  Michael Yon