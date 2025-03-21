Minor Gunfire Now Panama City

My network reports most of Panama is peaceful at this time. The gunfire is a couple miles from me in Panama City. I did not witness this.

This beat-down below apparently involves the teacher’s

union. About an hour ago in Colon on the other end of the Canal.

The protestors got a late start today. Possibly because of the soccer match last night between Panama and USA. Panama won 1-0. But when they hit the streets about almost two hours the instant-violence kicked off.

[Note — felt an earthquake but not big.]

But, now at 0956, it’s weirdly starting to rain again. And this is dry season. Rain typically dampens protests. (With notable exceptions).

The action has not reached my location. Am waiting in an area where they nearly killed a policeman recently. But the rain just started so that