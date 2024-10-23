Michael Yon & Doug Casey: 🚨FEMA = Scam, Legalizing Drugs, Israel's Future, Interest Rates Will Rise

Doug Casey and Michael Yon discuss their major observations this week. Doug kicks off by questioning FEMA's effectiveness, calling it a wasteful agency that fails to provide real emergency relief, while Michael highlights the troubling development of new FEMA camps in North Carolina. The conversation shifts to the increasing uncertainty experienced by even the most knowledgeable people, with both agreeing that those with plenty of resources still struggle to find safe havens in today's world.

They delve into the weaponization of drug legalization, especially in places like Thailand and the U.S., warning about its economic and social impact. Doug also critiques the decline of American universities, pointing out how elite institutions have embraced woke ideologies while hoarding massive endowments.

On the geopolitical front, Michael discusses the prolonged nature of the Ukraine war and warns that Israel faces existential threats if its conflict with Hamas and Hezbollah escalates. Doug concludes by predicting a significant rise in long-term interest rates, driven by inflation and escalating U.S. debt, which will spell trouble for the economy.

Timestamps

[00:00:00] Matt introduces Doug Casey and Michael Yon, who will discuss three key observations and a prediction.

[00:01:00] Doug on FEMA: Doug Casey shares his skepticism about FEMA's role and effectiveness, recounting his experiences post-Hurricane Katrina and calling FEMA a "giant scam." He critiques its ineffectiveness and focus on equity and climate response, stating that the agency should be abolished.

[00:08:00] Michael Yon on FEMA Camps: Michael talks about new FEMA camps in North Carolina and compares them to military forward operating bases. He highlights how corporations might benefit from land loss in mineral-rich areas post-disaster.

[00:14:00] Uncertainty on Where to Move: Michael and Doug discuss how even the most experienced travelers are unsure of where to settle amidst geopolitical instability.

[00:22:00] Drug Legalization and Weaponization: Doug and Michael explore the rapid increase in pot shops in Thailand and the U.S. They discuss the broader implications of drug legalization, especially as a weapon of psychological and economic warfare, with Michael mentioning the Chinese involvement in U.S. drug distribution.

[00:34:00] Doug on Woke Universities are giant hedge funds: Doug discusses the impact of left-leaning ideologies in universities, particularly Harvard and other elite institutions. He predicts a decline in enrollment and philanthropic support for these woke institutions in the near future.

[00:39:00] Michael on Ukraine and Israel Conflicts: Michael predicts as with the Ukraine conflict, the Israeli war with Hamas will last longer and grow bigger than anyone expects. He suggests that Israel's survival is at risk as the conflict grows.

[00:45:00] Doug’s Prediction on Rising Interest Rates: Doug makes a bold prediction about rising interest rates, explaining how inflation and U.S. debt will drive long-term rates higher, leading to potential economic troubles.