Live_ Darien Panama update from the water

Separately, am going on live with Alex Jones 20 mins from now at 11 Central Time.



Thank you for your support! 24 karat work costs like 24 karat.



Please share, like, subscribe, donate:



GiveSendGo -- David's Eyes

Crypto/Zelle/PayPal/Venmo/CashApp

Share

Leave a comment

Snail Mail:

Michael Yon, LLC

PO Box 66

Archer, FL 32608