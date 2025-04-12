Live_ Darien Panama update from the water

Share this postMichael’s NewsletterLive_ Darien Panama update from the waterCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript25Share this postMichael’s NewsletterLive_ Darien Panama update from the waterCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore46Live_ Darien Panama update from the waterMasako Ganaha, Lara Logan and I take boat to Darien GapApr 12, 202525Share this postMichael’s NewsletterLive_ Darien Panama update from the waterCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore46ShareTranscriptSeparately, am going on live with Alex Jones 20 mins from now at 11 Central Time.Thank you for your support! 24 karat work costs like 24 karat.Please share, like, subscribe, donate:GiveSendGo -- David's EyesCrypto/Zelle/PayPal/Venmo/CashAppSubscribeShareLeave a commentSnail Mail:Michael Yon, LLCPO Box 66Archer, FL 32608Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksShare this postMichael’s NewsletterLive_ Darien Panama update from the waterCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreMichael’s NewsletterSubscribeRecent PostsIn God’s Hands — Darien GapApr 10Panama -- China Bridge ConstructionApr 9Canada -- symptoms of societal gear slippageApr 9Strategic Panama Railway sold to Woke Danish Company Maersk Apr 3Panama Canal -- Xi Putting Trump on The BlackRocks -- U.S. Army in PanamaMar 30SpaceX, Poland, Texas, Arizona, Panama -- What do they have in common? Mar 28 • Michael YonInvasion of IrelandMar 27 • Michael Yon
Share this post