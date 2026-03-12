Big Honey — Michael Yon in Action

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Hormuz, and Last Supper

Mar 12, 2026

12 March 2026

This is my sixth year of warning about global famine. Many have heeded my advice. Many have taken serious measure to protect their families. Prepare now.

This 2023 warning is one of least a thousand from me:

If you need personalized advice — please contact at Michael.Yon@protonmail.com

Write Personalized Advice in the subject heading

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Thank you for your support! Masako and I greatly appreciate and need it.

For paper checks, please photograph front and back of check and email directly to me: Michael.Yon@protonmail.com

Or mail:
Michael Yon, LLC
PO Box 66
Archer, FL 32618

If you wish to send precious metals, please email.

FedEx/UPS ships safely: Michael.Yon@protonmail.com

Other methods. Please SUBSCRIBE, SHARE, SUPPORT:

GiveSendGo -- David's Eyes

Crypto/Zelle/PayPal/Venmo/CashApp

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Mailed Donations are Welcome!
Michael Yon, LLC
PO Box 66
Archer, FL 32618


If you wish to send precious metals, please email.
FedEx/UPS ships safely: Michael.Yon@protonmail.com

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