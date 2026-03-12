Hormuz, and Last Supper

12 March 2026
This is my sixth year of warning about global famine. Many have heeded my advice. Many have taken serious measure to protect their families. Prepare now.
This 2023 warning is one of least a thousand from me:
If you need personalized advice — please contact at Michael.Yon@protonmail.com
Write Personalized Advice in the subject heading
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Michael Yon, LLC
PO Box 66
Archer, FL 32618
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Michael Yon, LLC
PO Box 66
Archer, FL 32618
If you wish to send precious metals, please email.
FedEx/UPS ships safely: Michael.Yon@protonmail.com