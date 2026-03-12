Hormuz, and Last Supper

12 March 2026



This is my sixth year of warning about global famine. Many have heeded my advice. Many have taken serious measure to protect their families. Prepare now.

This 2023 warning is one of least a thousand from me:

If you need personalized advice — please contact at Michael.Yon@protonmail.com



Write Personalized Advice in the subject heading



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Thank you for your support! Masako and I greatly appreciate and need it.



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Michael Yon, LLC

PO Box 66

Archer, FL 32618



If you wish to send precious metals, please email.



FedEx/UPS ships safely: Michael.Yon@protonmail.com



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Michael Yon, LLC

PO Box 66

Archer, FL 32618



If you wish to send precious metals, please email.

FedEx/UPS ships safely: Michael.Yon@protonmail.com