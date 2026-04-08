JAPAN at War -- Africa, Europe, Papua New Guinea, and More

09 April 2026



This interview was recorded in the Kinjiro studio of Masako and Michael:



Marutani-san is a very interesting man. We recently met up in Norway, and Denmark, researching the global war:



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