Big Honey — Michael Yon in Action

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

War Flames Spreading Quickly

Missiles are Not Passing Over Israel -- Exploding Downtown
Apr 06, 2026

06 April 2026

Draft is War Slavery
Fighting only for Money is Mercenary
The 1922 and 1948 Synthetic Countries are being Dismantled


Matt Bracken made this graphic. From the Trump account:



Thank you for your support! Masako and I greatly appreciate and need it.

For paper checks, please photograph front and back of check and email directly to me: Michael.Yon@protonmail.com

Or mail:
Michael Yon, LLC
PO Box 66
Archer, FL 32618

If you wish to send precious metals, please email. FedEx/UPS ships safely: Michael.Yon@protonmail.com

Other methods. Please SUBSCRIBE, SHARE, SUPPORT:

GiveSendGo -- David's Eyes

Crypto/Zelle/PayPal/Venmo/CashApp

Share

Mailed Donations are Welcome!
Michael Yon, LLC
PO Box 66
Archer, FL 32618


Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Yon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture