Big Honey — Michael Yon in Action

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Thailand, China -- World War III -- And Another Fake Trump Event

Captain Obvious
Apr 26, 2026
Man holds up card….right on queue.
1861 map of Strait of Malacca, and Kra Isthmus Canal ideas

Kra Isthmus: Strategic bypass to avoid Malacca/Singapore Straits transit
caption...

Considerable likelihood Zionist Forces will drive parts of Asia into famines. Main target is China. Other targets include Thailand, Japan, and as many others as possible.

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