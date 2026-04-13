Hormuz -- Israel Is Unsustainable

13 April 2026



Very few people realize this: A Zionist goal is to CLOSE Hormuz. I published this many times before the shooting started. Zionists are working overtime to create global famines and massive depopulation.



USA/Israel were likely to close Hormuz and blame Iran.



Seemed unlikely at the time, right?

Map from Matt Bracken

Likewise with Panama. Highly likely Zionists will blame Iranians for the bridge incident. And possibly blame CCP, too, for Panama bridge incident. This incident creates reason to flood Panama with more US troops. I suspect eventually Guatemala and others, too.



Luckily there were high winds during the fire that blew away much of the flames and heat.



As for The Bridge of Americas fire incident, Zionists likely will soon blame Iranians, Lebanese, and other targeted groups who live in Panama. Could get sporty. Israel has been colonizing Panama. China, too. The fire can be used as casus belli to attack Iranians, Lebanese, and others.



Many people have asked me for past five years if Panama is a good place to bug out to. I always said no. And for this very reason. I said publicly many times I smell war coming to Panama.

Sooner or later, Florida Strait may also be in the news. Not to mention Malacca, Singapore, Denmark, Turkey, and more. Zionists wish to create mass depopulation — including of many current inhabitants of Israel — and they know where the light switches are located.





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