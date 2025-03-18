Flight over Panama Canal -- And WWII Historical attack plans

I got this helicopter last week to fly over Canal. Notice my camera — though the best money can buy — is not stable. This is the same Sony Alpha A1 model New York Times used to capture the “bullet trace” in the Trump-ear-shot. I’ve used this camera several years. Fantastic gear but not good image stabilization in small vibrating helicopters. Upgrade time.



As for the flight, this is one of the attack approaches Japanese planned to make during World War II. The plans were in motion along with spies and operators in places around Panama, Costa Rica, and more.

Japan created a special submarine aircraft carrier for the attack. The I-400. Notice the map above with plan to fly over Colombia and loop back to come from Atlantic side. Also planned to come from multiple other land-based directions.

This was an American idea of the attack published in 1942. Definitely mostly right.

Multi-pronged attack. USA had many ground defenses planned. Such as lighting thousands of smoke pots along the canal to hide the targets.

Helicopters are Expensive

HELP Conflict work very expensive

