I got this helicopter last week to fly over Canal. Notice my camera — though the best money can buy — is not stable. This is the same Sony Alpha A1 model New York Times used to capture the “bullet trace” in the Trump-ear-shot. I’ve used this camera several years. Fantastic gear but not good image stabilization in small vibrating helicopters. Upgrade time.
As for the flight, this is one of the attack approaches Japanese planned to make during World War II. The plans were in motion along with spies and operators in places around Panama, Costa Rica, and more.
Flight over Panama Canal -- And WWII Historical attack plans
Japanese and Germans
Mar 18, 2025
I got this helicopter last week to fly over Canal. Notice my camera — though the best money can buy — is not stable. This is the same Sony Alpha A1 model New York Times used to capture the “bullet trace” in the Trump-ear-shot. I’ve used this camera several years. Fantastic gear but not good image stabilization in small vibrating helicopters. Upgrade time.
Recent Posts
Share this post