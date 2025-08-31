Crypto Scam -- Missing Man, Probably Dead -- How to Make Improvised Lens with your Finger

The bitcoin ultimately is an obvious fraud. Amazingly obvious. Stunningly obvious. The “bitcoin bros” often say, “You don’t understand the technology.” Equivalent to “trust the science.” “Safe and effective.” Their minds are naive. As children.

Thank you for your support. I’ve alienated practically the entire pools of potential supporters. Examples: Trump cult. Woke cult. Bitcoin cult. Jab cult. Zionist- terrorist-cult. CCP-terrorist-cult. Drug heads and dope pushers.



That leaves only you. Thanks you for your help. Some serious things coming up.

