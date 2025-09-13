Michael’s Newsletter

Charlie Kirk Psyop -- Off the Reservation

Confusion used as Weapon
Sep 13, 2025
“5d Chess” = supplied-explanation for intentional confusion. Our friends never try to confuse us. Confusion is weapon.

Find quiet.
Walk.
Think.

GiveSendGo -- David's Eyes

Crypto/Zelle/PayPal/Venmo/CashApp

Mailed Donations are Welcome!
Michael Yon, LLC
PO Box 66
Archer, FL 32618

