Cathedral of Assassination

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript1601323Cathedral of Assassination The Cracking and Groaning Before Avalanche Sep 12, 20251601323ShareTranscriptWars radiate information before they become obvious to all. Wars never start without warning. You are at war.GiveSendGo -- David's EyesCrypto/Zelle/PayPal/Venmo/CashAppSubscribeShareLeave a commentMailed Donations are Welcome!Michael Yon, LLCPO Box 66Archer, FL 32618Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksMichael’s NewsletterSubscribeRecent PostsCharlie Kirk Psyop -- Off the Reservation2 hrs agoCharlie Kirk Assassinated, Nepal, Thailand, Japan...More Sep 10Invasion of JapanSep 7Trump and Gates Celebrate PartnershipSep 5The Vanishing Irish -- And Dutch, Germans, French, Japanese, Koreans, Aussies, Canadians, Americans...Sep 2Trump Helps Xi invade United StatesSep 1Crypto Scam -- Missing Man, Probably Dead -- How to Make Improvised Lens with your FingerAug 31 • Michael Yon