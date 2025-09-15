Virtue Dance Strip Tease: Reveals Herself on Video

15 September 2025

Mind dump, sans edit

She enters the arena. Long black nails. Fluffy mane.

And performs the Virtue Dance. The Virtue Dance. Sometimes called the VD. Is a striptease.

Her holier-than-thou-rhythm. The perfect display of Zionist talking points and diversions.

In 1967, Zionists openly mass-murdered Americans on the USS Liberty. And were given full pass.

With practice, one can spot the seeds of various information campaigns. Chinese campaigns vs Russian vs Zionists…all come with their own flavors.

That Charlie Kirk was assassinated by Zionists is a near certainty. On 10 September 2025 — as more voices are raised about the 11 September 2001. The emerging fact-pattern is a repeat including dramatic event, and immediate destruction of evidence.

On 11 September 2001 mass murders in America. This was casus belli for Iraq/Afghanistan war. If the US and allies had been competent in Iraq and Afghanistan, we would have created strategic advantages to take Iran.

But we lost both Iraq and Afghanistan wars. After rivers of gold and storms of blood were washed from our arteries.

Had we successfully taken Afghanistan and Iraq, next would have been Iran.

With Iran we would control Strait of Hormuz. Massive strategic advantages over many countries such as: All Persian Gulf States, China, Russia, Japan, European and other countries.

More massive advantages would accrue with additions of Suez Canal, Bab al Mandeb, Panama Canal, and others.

After the 9/11 attacks, massive evidence was immediately taken to landfill without investigation. Anyone who raised a hand was labeled “Conspiracy theorist,” “anti-semite,” “anti-Jew.” (Back then, the labels still worked).

Many other mysteries through the years.

Then came the 07 October 2023 attack in Israel. Evidence was immediately taken away. Iran was blamed. Hostages are casus belli for genocide.

Trump “assassination attempt.” Obviously another fraud. Same fact pattern. Evidence destroyed. People died.

Charlie Kirk “incident”. Same fact pattern. Evidence immediately destroyed. Iran, China, Russia, and others blamed.

And this black-taloned shill comes out with the normal talking points. The normal worn out accusation against anyone who does not dance to gypsy music and fall for gypsy tricks. The normal emotionally unhinged responses. Manipulations. Predatory. Professional victims are predators.

Are the black talons a kult-thing? Or just a her-thing?

I needed only 63 seconds to send her packing.

We’ve reached a point where if you are not being accused of “anti-semitism”, nobody will take you seriously. Everyone knows Zionism is not judaism. Most American Zionists almost certainly are Christians working first for Israel.

Zionists are murdering people globally by the millions.

Zionists clearly killed Charlie Kirk. And allowed the 07 October attack to proceed.

Next time you encounter a zionist shill, try beat my 63-second knock out.

Note: Messages keep pouring in that Charlie Kirk was living poor, like a monk. These are untrue. He was living in a mansion. Kirk made millions working for Zionists. And then Kirk left the plantation and he was killed.

His family is rich. By now, probably more than 10 million dollars has been raised in his name across the many platforms. They already were living as minor royals. While people who can barely put gas in the car are squeezed of blood and fiat to pay for Zionist wars. JD Vance already has seized the microphone from Kirk’s cold dead fingers.

And Rubio jets over to Israel to virtue dance at the wall, and to add force to the Gaza genocide.

What’s the difference from taking a knee?

When I made this photograph after a suicide attack in Mosul, I did not realize I was there covering a Zionist war:

